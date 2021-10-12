Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

