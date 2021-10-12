Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.