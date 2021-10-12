Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,372 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

