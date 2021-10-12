Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.