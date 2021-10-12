Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after buying an additional 812,760 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,634,000 after buying an additional 255,814 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

