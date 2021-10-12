Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

