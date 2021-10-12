Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 78,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,831,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 57,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.