Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings of $8.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $13.43. Amazon.com reported earnings of $12.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $42.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,246.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,357.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,369.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

