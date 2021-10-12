Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 213,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,279. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

