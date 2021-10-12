Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

