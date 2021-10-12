Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NEP opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

