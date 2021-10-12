Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $3.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $193.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.93.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

