Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

UBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,536. The firm has a market cap of $784.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

