Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.