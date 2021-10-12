Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,842. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

