Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,920. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 294,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 268,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,989. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

