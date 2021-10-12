Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $87.33. 879,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

