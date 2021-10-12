Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $663.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $672.20 million. Zynga reported sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,369 shares of company stock worth $4,797,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3,347.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Zynga by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock remained flat at $$7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,258. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

