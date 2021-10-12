Brokerages Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target at $14.33

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

AVPT stock remained flat at $$8.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 in the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

