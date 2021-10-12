Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $90.48

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE CP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.86. 288,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,839. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

