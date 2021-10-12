Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $183.00

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

