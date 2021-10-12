Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $153.75

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

