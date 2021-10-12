Brokerages Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price at $19.83

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 4.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

