Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $60.07

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

