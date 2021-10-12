Brokers Offer Predictions for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

