Brokers Set Expectations for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

