Brokers Set Expectations for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Travis Perkins in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

