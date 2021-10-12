Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.51). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

BKD traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 139,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,844. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.