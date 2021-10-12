Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $92,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

