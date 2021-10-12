Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. 277,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

