Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $215.39 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $215,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,922. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.