BSCView Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. BSCView has a total market cap of $263,395.49 and $15,930.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00121382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,876.14 or 0.99864827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.52 or 0.06158611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars.

