BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. BTRS has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

