Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,433 ($31.79) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,574.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,463.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

