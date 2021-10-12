Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,220.83 ($29.02).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,821.50 ($23.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,913.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,027.97. The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98). Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024 in the last 90 days.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

