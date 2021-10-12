BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BW Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.