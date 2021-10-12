C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Up 1,513.3% in September

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 1,513.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS CBNT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 524,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

