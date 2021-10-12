Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $2,000.00 at Raymond James

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,176.86.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,756.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,964.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,875.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.60. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.