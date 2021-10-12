Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,727 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.93% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $64,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,282,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,549,000 after buying an additional 904,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,162,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 326,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on COG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

COG stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

