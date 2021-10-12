Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 33.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.72 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

