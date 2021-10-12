Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$1,478,586.20 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 116,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,099. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

