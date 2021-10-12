California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $202,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $403.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

