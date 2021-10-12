California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $321,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 249,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,769 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $288.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.