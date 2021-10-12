California Public Employees Retirement System Has $215.67 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $215,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

