California Public Employees Retirement System Has $307.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.80% of The Allstate worth $307,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.