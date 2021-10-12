California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,904 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,283,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $262,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

