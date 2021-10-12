Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 767.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in First American Financial by 153.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First American Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

