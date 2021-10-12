Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 417,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 161,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

