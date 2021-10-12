Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

NYSE GUT opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

