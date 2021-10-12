Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

Shares of PEZ opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

